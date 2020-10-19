Klang Valley water supply back in stages from tomorrow

PETALING JAYA: Water supply in the Klang Valley will be resumed from 8am tomorrow and will be fully restored in stages between Wednesday and Friday, the Selangor water management company Air Selangor announced today.

The company said the Sungai Selangor and Rantau Panjang water treatment plants had resumed operations from 6pm today.

“All four water treatment plants will maximise water supply output and fill up the main pipes. Water is expected to be channelled to users starting tomorrow at 8am,” it said.

The supply disruption has affected 1,291 areas in Petaling, Gombak, Klang-Shah Alam, Kuala Lumpur, Kuala Langat and Hulu Selangor districts.

“We advise consumers not to store and use an excessive amount of water to ensure a smooth recovery process in other affected areas according to the restoration plan,” it said.

Restoration of water supplies would be made to areas in three groups as follows:

Water treatment operations were suspended after contamination of raw water from Sungai Selangor. Air Selangor has dispatched 91 mobile water tankers to the critical premises such as hospitals and dialysis centres.



