Maszlee files bid to put confidence motion first

KUALA LUMPUR: Simpang Renggam MP Maszlee Malik said he has submitted a motion for government matters in the Dewan Rakyat to be temporarily adjourned so that a motion of no-confidence against the prime minister can be heard first.

He said the confidence motion was important to ensure the legitimacy of support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin, thus determining the country’s political stability.

“As an MP, I have submitted a motion under Rule 90 (2) to temporarily suspend Rule 15 (1) & some other relevant rules under the Standing Orders so that the PM can no longer hide behind the technicalities of the law,” he said in a media statement on his official Twitter account today.

Rule 15 (1) of the Standing Orders states that government matters should take precedence over other matters. He said he had submitted the motion to Speaker Azhar Azizan Harun on Oct 16.

Earlier today, Azhar told FMT that parliamentary practice does not provide power for the Speaker to give priority to private motions.

Maszlee seeks to temporarily adjourn government matters and allow the motion of no-confidence, brought by Langkawi MP (Dr Mahathir Mohamad) to be read and decided first.

The Dewan Rakyat will meet from Nov 2 to Dec 15, with the 2021 Budget set to be tabled on Nov 6.



