Muhyiddin back at work after 14-day home quarantine

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin returned to work at his office in Putrajaya today after undergoing self-quarantine at home for 14 days.

In a posting on his official Facebook page, Muhyiddin said he began his duties by chairing the Economic Action Council (EAC) meeting via a video conference, specifically discussing the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the Johor economy.

“The meeting proposed to set up a special task force to collect data and statistics of Johoreans working in Singapore,” the posting said.

The meeting also touched on the need to reopen the borders of Johor and Singapore as a means to revitalise economic activity.

Also discussed was an application by the Johor state government for funds from the federal government to help revive the state’s tourism industry impacted by the pandemic.

The prime minister said the video conference was attended by the International Trade and Industry Minister Mohamed Azmin Ali, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed, Johor Menteri Besar Hasni Mohammad and senior officials from the Johor State Economic Planning Division.

Muhyiddin also chaired the National Security Council’s (MKN) special meeting to discuss the Covid-19 situation in the country.

Throughout the 14-day self-quarantine, which started on Oct 7, the prime minister had continued to discharge his official duties by working from home.

Muhyiddin was previously advised to self-quarantine at home after chairing the MKN meeting on Oct 3 that was also attended by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri who later tested positive for Covid-19.



