Najib’s intervener bid in Azilah’s murder appeal postponed

PUTRAJAYA: The Federal Court has adjourned the hearing of an intervener application filed by Najib Razak following a review sought by former policeman Azilah Hadri, who is seeking to set aside his death sentence for the murder of Mongolian citizen Altantuya Shaariibuu.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohd Dusuki Mokhtar said the apex court registry informed parties last week the hearing scheduled for Wednesday had been postponed because of the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“A new hearing date will be announced later,” Dusuki said.

All courts in Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur and Selangor have suspended criminal and civil trials and interlocutory matters during the CMCO period ending on Oct 27.

Both Azilah and the prosecution are objecting to the former prime minister to be made party to the review application.

Pending a decision on Najib’s attempt to be made a party to the hearing, the Federal Court had earlier fixed Dec 8 to hear Azilah’s review application.

Azilah, who is now in in Kajang prison, filed the review last December under Rule 137 of the Federal Court Rules 1995 to set aside his 2015 conviction and order a retrial to prevent a miscarriage of justice.

Azilah, who was convicted together with former policeman Sirul Azhar Umar, said among others that Abdul Razak Baginda, Altantuya’s former lover who was acquitted of her murder, and senior police officer Musa Safri were aware of “instructions” from Najib.

He and Sirul were sentenced to death in January 2015, nine years after Altantuya was killed in a forest near Shah Alam and her body blown up with explosives.

A five-member bench chaired by then chief justice Arifin Zakaria overturned their earlier acquittal by the Court of Appeal.



