Perak Umno lashes out at MB for ‘playing politics’

PETALING JAYA: Perak Umno chief Saarani Mohamad has hit out at Menteri Besar Ahmad Faizal Azumu, telling him to stop playing politics and to focus on the welfare of the people.

In a statement, Saarani said Umno has refrained from making political statements to allow the state government to focus on measures to counter the impact of Covid-19.

But, he said, this effort to create a conducive environment has not been appreciated, and he accused Faizal, who is from PPBM, of undermining Umno with actions that went against the spirit of camaraderie and cooperation agreed to when PPBM, Umno and PAS formed the government.

The Kota Tampan assemblyman zeroed in on Faizal’s explanation on his appointment of Umno’s Pengkalan Hulu assemblyman, Aznel Ibrahim, as his political secretary.

Before this, it was reported that Aznel’s appointment had ruffled feathers in Perak Umno as it had not received the blessings of the party’s state leaders.

“Even though I tried to avoid speaking openly on the MB’s appointment of an Umno assemblyman, he himself had openly stated that he did not need Umno’s permission,” said Saarani.

He said, however, the written agreement to form the state government made clear the need for mutual respect in all appointments be they for executive councillors, directors of state-owned companies and other political positions.

“By right, the appointment of any Umno leader or assemblyman in a state government must be discussed with the state Umno leadership in the spirit of camaraderie and respect.

“It must be remembered that the Perak government today was formed with this spirit and understanding to ensure Perak remains safe from the threat of ‘unhealthy politics’. Without this spirit, the political stability of the state will be threatened.”

But, Saarani said, it seemed that the agreement struck to form the state government was no longer being respected.

“The fact is, it (the agreement) has been repeatedly breached. Before this, there was an attempt to change the exco line-up which had been agreed to and an attempt to change the appointment of the state assembly speaker.”

He said Umno was not power hungry and this was proven in its decision to support Faizal when the government was formed even though Umno had the most number of representatives in the state assembly.

Saraani said Perak Umno’s stand to hold its tongue should not be taken for weakness or that it could be played out.

“Stop playing politics and focus on the welfare of the people who are suffering now,” he said.



