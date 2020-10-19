Rough sailing for Penang’s cruise industry amid Covid-19 crisis

GEORGE TOWN: Penang’s once-lucrative cruise industry has been severely impacted by Covid-19, experiencing a 70.6% drop this year, the state assembly heard today.

Transport Committee chairman Zairil Khir Johari (DAP-Tanjung Bungah) said only 212,627 cruise passengers have been recorded at the Swettenham Pier Cruise Terminal (SPCT) this year, compared with 733,789 last year.

Passengers who made stops in Penang in between their long cruises had increased significantly for the whole of last year at 449,885, compared with 354,047 in 2018, state data had shown.

At least 15 international cruise operators called at the terminal last year.

A RM500 million upgrade began in February to increase its capacity to 1.7 million passengers and the work is expected to be completed in two to three years. It includes the enlarging of berths to accommodate larger cruise ships.

Most of the passengers on transit were citizens from South Korea, the UK, India, China and Australia. These transit passengers typically spent half a day shopping or sight-seeing before returning to their ships.

Zairil said Penang’s conventional cargo handling numbers had also gone down by 17.2% this year.

He said container handling figures last year stood at 1.13 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEUs) compared with the current 1.04 million TEUs.

He said conventional cargo handling also dropped to 5.9 million freight weight tonnes (FWT) this year compared with 7.1 million FWT last year.

He was responding to a question from Dr Afif Bahardin (PPBM-Seberang Jaya) about the impact of Covid-19 on Penang’s port industry this year.

On a separate issue, Zairil said flash floods at Solok Van Praagh would be resolved through the construction of underground tanks at a cost of RM350,000. He said land is being sought for the project.

The flooding is caused by Sungai Jelutong flooding its banks during high tide, he said.



