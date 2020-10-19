Sack Umno members or leaders who support opposition, says Ku Li

PETALING JAYA: Umno veteran Tengku Razaleigh Hamzah has suggested that any party member who seemed to be deflecting to opposition parties should face disciplinary action, including dismissal from the party.

Speaking to Astro Awani, he said such disciplinary action should also be taken against party leadership, if it was true that they were those among them who were aligned to the opposition.

He said he agreed with the concerns of the grassroots, who have said this behaviour has made it seem as though the concerned party leaders did not respect Umno’s struggles.

His comments come in the wake of speculation that Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and former prime minister Najib Razak were among the MPs who declared support for PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to become the next Prime Minister.

Anwar claims to have the support of a majority of MPs to form a new government and has present his case to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

Speculation about Zahid and Najib supporting Anwar arose after the circulation of a letter purportedly showing that they and several Umno MPs were retracting their support for Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin. Umno has said the letter was fake.

Zahid had previously said he had been informed that many Umno MPs were starting to support Anwar, and he could not stop them from doing so.

Tengku Razaleigh, better known as Ku Li, said it was inappropriate for members to prioritise the interests of the opposition, especially Pakatan Harapan, as Umno has been consistently against them.

However, he said it was up to other party members to remind Umno leaders to return to their original cause.

“Why should the leadership from the opposition party be prioritised or supported by us?” he said, adding that the disciplinary action can be taken against anybody including important Umno leaders.



