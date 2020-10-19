Selangor sultan disappointed with recurring water problems

SHAH ALAM: The Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, has expressed great disappointment over the grievances and plight of the people facing water supply disruptions while struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic.

Sultan Sharafuddin’s private secretary Muhamad Munir Bani said the Ruler had also sent a letter to Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari on Sept 8 regarding the recurring water supply problem.

“In the letter, His Highness has given advice and some recommendations and views to overcome the problem but there seems to be no effect because the same problem keeps happening to inconvenience his beloved subjects,” Muhamad Munir said.

He said Sultan Sharafuddin, since 2009, had written several letters to both the Federal Government and the Selangor Government for the water supply problem not to be politicised and for it to be resolved immediately as water was a basic need.

A total of 1,196,457 Air Selangor user accounts involving 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley experienced unscheduled supply disruptions today after four Sungai Selangor water treatment plants were shut down due to contamination of raw water sources.

Water supplies will be restored beginning at 8am tomorrow.

Muhamad Munir said Sultan Sharafuddin has also expressed his concern over the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Selangor and throughout the country.

He urged the people to obey health and safety protocols. Besides ensuring they wear face masks in public areas, Sultan Sharafuddin has also advised the people not go out if there is no urgent need, Muhamad Munir said.

