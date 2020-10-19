Suspected motorcycle thief with fever held, sent for Covid-19 test

PETALING JAYA: Two men were arrested at the University of Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC) motorcycle parking area here yesterday for trying to steal a motorcycle.

Brickfields district police chief Zairulnizam Mohd Zainuddin said one of them was found to have a body temperature of 38.5 degrees and admitted to being in close contact with a person under investigation (PUI) who had been placed under home quarantine in Kerinchi.

He said the 19-year-old suspect underwent Covid-19 screening and is waiting for the result.

The other suspect, aged 26, was taken to the emergency unit for treatment following a scuffle with the motorcycle owner, he said, adding that both suspects had drug-related criminal records.

Zairulnizam said the two men, both Malaysians, were caught after they were noticed by the motorcycle owner, an auxiliary policeman, who called a colleague for help.

