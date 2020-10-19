Umno-PAS and leadership meetings called off

KUALA LUMPUR: A much anticipated meeting of the Umno and PAS leadership tonight was called off and another meeting of the Umno Supreme Council tomorrow has been postponed, on the advice of the National Security Council.

Umno Supreme Council member Annuar Musa said tonight’s meeting was called off at the last minute because of the rise in Covid-19 cases in the Klang Valley.

A meeting planned tomorrow of the Umno Supreme Council, to be held in Janda Baik, Pahang, was also called off because of MCO travel restrictions.

Both meetings were expected to have centred on support for the Perikatan Nasional federal government. Tonight’s meeting was expected to discuss PPBM’s membership in the Muafakat Nasional alliance between Umno and PAS.

Annuar, who is joint secretary-general of MN, said “some members of the supreme council attended (tonight) but it was cancelled at the last minute on the advice of MKN (the security council)”.

It was believed that those present for the meeting were Umno deputy president Mohamad Hasan and women’s chief Noraini Ahmad, and also Pasir Puteh MP Nik Muhammad Zawawi Salleh of PAS, among others.

The meetings are being held at a time when Umno’s support for the PN government has been called into question. At the same time, PKR president Anwar Ibrahim who is opposition leader, has gone to see the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to press his claim of majority support to form a new government. Some Umno MPs are believed to be implicated.

Earlier this week, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the party was deliberating a withdrawal from the PN government and was expected to present a list of demands to PN chairman Muhyiddin Yassin in writing after the supreme council meeting on Tuesday.

However, it was learned this evening that the meeting at Janda Baik, Pahang has been postponed to a later date because of travel restrictions under the conditional movement control order and the spike in Covid-19 cases.



