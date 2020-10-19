We will ensure water supply meets demand, says Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Malaysia will ensure that its water resources are managed sustainably and that water must be treated with respect.

He said this will contribute to the overall achievement of the national key performance index of 99% water supply coverage, 80% connected sewerage services and the national target of 25% in reducing non-revenue water by 2030.

However, he said, the impact of climate change might affect the capacity to meet water demand and the implementation of water infrastructure projects.

“The impact of climate change on water resources alters the availability, quantity and quality of water supply cycle while contributing to extreme weather, causing long drought and extreme flood disaster,” he said when opening the International Greentech and Eco-products Exhibition and Conference 2020, organised virtually, today.

Muhyiddin said the government planned to explore other alternatives or unconventional water resources, such as groundwater extraction, rainwater harvesting or even storm water harvesting using off-river storages and coastal reservoirs.

He said the government, spearheaded by the environment and water ministry, was also preparing an environmental sustainability roadmap, a document with clear targets and indicators towards a green and sustainable pathway from 2020 to 2030.

It had also launched the Green Technology Master Plan, which outlined approaches up to 2030 for green technology development to create a low carbon and resource-efficient economy.

“We have also galvanised several cities in Malaysia to set a low-carbon vision and develop a low-carbon action plan,” he said.

He added that 52 local authorities were now part of the Low Carbon City Framework Programme which encouraged strategies and actions to reduce carbon emissions.



