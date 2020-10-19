Zahid, Muhyiddin have met over ‘new conditions’ for support, says Annuar

PUTRAJAYA: Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has met Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin over the party’s “new conditions” for supporting the Perikatan Nasional-led government, a senior party leader has revealed.

Speaking to reporters after an event, Umno Supreme Council member Annuar Musa did not provide details on the meeting but said discussions on Umno’s new conditions were ongoing.

Previously, Umno said it was considering withdrawing its support for PN and had set some new conditions for the government for continued political cooperation.

MORE TO COME



