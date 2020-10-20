4 different teams from fire dept deployed in Nora Anne search

SEREMBAN: Four units of the fire and rescue department (JBPM) involving 70 personnel were deployed to assist in the search-and-rescue (SAR) operation to locate Nora Anne Quoirin in August last year.

The 24th witness in the inquest to determine the cause of death of the Irish-French teenager, Negeri Sembilan JBPM assistant director (Operations) Ahmad Mukhlis Mokhtar said the four units were the Special Tactical Operations Response Management (STORM), Multi Skill Team (MUST), Water Rescue Team (PPDA) and K-9 Unit.

“For example, on Aug 6, 2019, we deployed the PPDA team from Teluk Kemang and later the STORM and MUST units to help the SAR operation.

“The K-9 unit was deployed from Aug 5 to 8. However, on Aug 9, there was an application for the use of cadaver dogs to seek out a body,” he said when testifying before Coroner Maimoonah Aid at the Coroner’s Court here today.

During the proceedings, the court was also informed that the SAR personnel had entered the area where Nora Anne’s body was found since the second day of the operation, which was activated on Aug 4.

“From the second day of operation, which was on Aug 5 until the seventh day, there were no positive signs,” he said.

Also called to testify at the proceedings, which entered its 11th day today, was fireman Hizwan Khalil, 31, from Teluk Kemang Fire Station in Port Dickson.

Nora Anne, 15, went missing on Aug 4 last year, a day after she and her family arrived in Malaysia for a two-week holiday at a resort in Pantai here, about 60km south of Kuala Lumpur.

Her body was found on Aug 13 near a stream about 2.5km from the resort following a massive search conducted by the authorities.

A preliminary post-mortem report revealed there were no criminal elements in Nora Anne’s death and that the teenager had died of gastrointestinal bleeding, due to prolonged stress and hunger.

The inquest continues tomorrow.



