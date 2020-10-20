862 Covid-19 cases, 3 deaths

PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 862 Covid-19 cases and three deaths in the past 24 hours.

This is the fourth time the number of daily cases has exceeded 800. The record high was 871 cases reported over the weekend.

At a press conference today, health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the 862 new cases brought the total in the country to 22,225.

The three new deaths, meanwhile, bring the toll to 193.

Noor Hisham said there were 634 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 14,351.

