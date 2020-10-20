It’s the city of Subang Jaya from today

PETALING JAYA: Subang Jaya has been officially declared a city after receiving the consent from the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said the Subang Jaya Municipal Council (MPSJ) will be known as the Subang Jaya City Council (MBSJ) from today.

He also announced that MPSJ president Noraini Roslan has been appointed the mayor of Subang Jaya effective immediately.

“May the sustainable development of Subang Jaya and its surrounding localities continue to be enhanced through its world-class service delivery system.

“With God’s blessing, this aspiration can be galvanised to realise the state agenda of Selangor Progressing Together (Selangor Maju Bersama),” Amirudin said in a statement.



