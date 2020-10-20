MACC wants businesses to set aside funds to combat graft

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has called for businesses to spend a fair amount of their annual budget on anti-corruption efforts.

Chief commissioner Azam Baki said it was to ensure that the wealth generated by businesses were shared among the people and not only a few.

“At the same time, we also should work towards ensuring the economic sector is not seen as a safe haven for corrupt actors,” he said in a statement today.

Earlier, Azam delivered his keynote address at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Anti-Corruption and Transparency Experts’ Working Group (ACTWG) virtual meeting titled “Capacity Building Workshop on Exposing the Unseen Hands: Tackling Concealment of Beneficial Ownership”, here.

According to Azam, a nation has to generate economic wealth in order to sustain itself and achieve greater heights in all aspects.

“However, if the scourge of corruption and abuse of power are allowed to fester, the wealth generated will be siphoned off to only the selected few,” he said.



