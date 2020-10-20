Man jailed 1 month for punching fireman

KAJANG: A man was sentenced to one month in jail by the Magistrate Court today on the charge of assaulting a fireman on duty.

Kan Hong Kit, 33, pleaded guilty before Magistrate Muhammad Noor Firdaus Rosli to the charge under Section 353 of Penal Code for using criminal force in deterring Fire and Rescue Department officer Rudy Anak Tungku from discharging his public duty.

The offence took place on Oct 15 at Jalan Suakasih, Bandar Tun Hussein Onn here.

According to the facts of the case, Rudy was part of the team putting out a fire on a vehicle that had been involved in an accident when Kan tried to get to the vehicle, a Proton Persona, which is believed to be his.

When Rudy tried to stop Kan from going any further, Kan threw a punch at him then attempted to run away before being restrained by a few more firemen who came to help.

Previously, Kajang police chief Mohd Zaid Hassan said the accused had tested positive for drugs after his arrest last week.

Housing and Local Government Minister Zuraida Kamaruddin had also urged authorities to investigate the incident that went viral through a video on social media.

Kan was also sentenced to another five months in prison and fined RM6,000 by magistrate Syahrul Sazly Md Sain after he admitted to one charge of driving dangerously under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.



