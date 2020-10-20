Move for class action suit over water cuts gathers steam

PETALING JAYA: PKR’s Wangsa Maju MP Tan Yee Kew said that her office is mulling a class action suit against water agencies in Selangor, in seeking remedies over the frequent water cuts that affect the livelihood of Klang Valley residents.

However, getting residents to come on board in filing the action suit has been slowed down by the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

“We are unable to organise big group briefings to inform residents about our initiative but we have enlisted help from grassroots leaders and RAs (resident associations) to speak to the local communities.

“We are targeting 500 people to join this class action suit and we are extending the period in getting people to join us until the end of November,” she said to FMT, adding that this initiative had started in September.

Tan said five legal firms – Messrs Calvin Khoo, Messrs Fithril Rahim & Co, Messrs Wun, Lee & Partners, Saha & Associates, and Preakas & Partners – are assisting the residents in this civil action.

“They are young lawyers, and not any ‘big names’. They are willing to provide their legal services on a pro bono basis.

“Once they collect 500 names to join this suit, they will file it in court,” she said, adding that there are over 100 individuals who have joined the action suit so far.

Tan said individuals who are interested to join the class action suit need to pay RM20 as a “special fee”, while the fees for hawkers and shop owners are RM50 and RM100, respectively.

“I started this exercise to tell the agencies to buck up in performing their public duties to ensure clean water supplies to residents.

“For the past one year, in Wangsa Maju alone, we experienced water disruption seven times and we really need to put a stop to it,” she said.

Tan added agencies such as the Department of Environment, Selangor Water Management Authority (LUAS) and National Water Services Commission (SPAN) should place more preventive measures against pollution.

On queries regarding the “difficulties” in holding the agencies liable through the legal action, she said there are differing views on whether the public can take such action.

“We have to see how the courts look into the case and whether they want to give a chance for residents to be heard.

“We are now making the first move to show the agencies that not only polluters should be held responsible, but the authorities also need to play a part in protecting the rivers,” she said.

Yesterday, LUAS said four water treatment plants had to be shut down after odour pollution was detected in Sungai Selangor.

The latest pollution affected 1,292 areas in Kuala Lumpur, Petaling, Klang, Shah Alam, Kuala Selangor, Hulu Selangor, Gombak and Kuala Langat, disrupting supply to 1.19 million users.



