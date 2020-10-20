Preacher buys water tankers to help those hit by disruption

PETALING JAYA: Preacher and philanthropist Ebit Lew has moved to help residents affected by yesterday’s water cuts in Selangor by purchasing two large water tankers.

In a Facebook post, he said water from the two tankers was distributed to residents on the fringes of Batu Caves from 10 last night.

Lew said many people had been requesting help, adding that clinics and dialysis centres in particular needed water the most.

“When I saw that my house had no water, I went out quickly to buy mineral water for the children. I thought to myself how about the others out there.

“I saw people queueing (to collect water). What was most saddening to see were the old uncles and aunts (lining up to collect water). I asked my assistant to help carry the water for some of them,” he said.

A total of 1,196,457 Air Selangor user accounts involving 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley experienced unscheduled water supply disruptions yesterday after four Sungai Selangor water treatment plants were shut down due to contamination of raw water sources.

Air Selangor said water supply would resume this morning and would be fully restored in stages by Friday.



