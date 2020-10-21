10% of senior staff from some depts can go to office, says Miti

PETALING JAYA: The international trade and industry ministry (Miti) today announced more details on the work from home order issued by the National Security Council (MKN) yesterday.

In a statement, Miti said 10% of senior staff, namely management and supervisors, from relevant departments in a company are allowed to work in the office while the conditional movement control order (CMCO) is in effect.

These departments are the finance, adminisration, legal and IT departments aside from members of the company’s top management.

According to Miti, such staff slotted to come to the office, will also be allowed to work there for a maximum of four hours, from 10am to 2pm, and for up to three days in a week.

The ministry has also advised employers to come up with their own work from home guidelines according to the needs of the company.

The National Security Council (MKN) had yesterday announced a new regulation for states under the CMCO – Selangor, Putrajaya, Kuala Lumpur and Sabah – stating that workers in the public and private sectors who are involved in management and supervision must work from home starting tomorrow.

International Trade and Industry Minister Azmin Ali said companies would not have to submit any applications, and that they only needed to issue a letter of permission to their employees.

This rule is applicable to all sectors in the states under the CMCO.

Azmin said his ministry would carry out monitoring and enforcement activities to ensure companies fully complied with the SOPs throughout the CMCO period.

The work-from-home order was issued in view of the rise in the number of Covid-19 cases in the states under the CMCO, especially with the emergence of clusters involving workplaces.

The current 14-day CMCO started on Oct 14 and is expected to end on Oct 27, unless it is extended. The work-from-home order will apply for as long as the CMCO is in effect.

Some one million employees will be affected. All on-site workers will be required to undergo swab tests, with Socso to cover the costs for contributors.

CLICK HERE FOR OUR LIVE UPDATE OF THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



