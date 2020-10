PUTRAJAYA: Eight new Covid-19 clusters have been detected in Sabah, Labuan and Selangor, says health-director general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah.

At a press conference, Noor Hisham said they are the Basung, Inai and Tempayan clusters in Sabah, the Bina cluster in Labuan as well as the Long, Cahaya, Bah Kota in Selangor and Melati cluster in Kuala Lumpur.

