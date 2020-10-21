Amended Act to address drink driving comes into effect on Friday

PETALING JAYA: The amended Road Transport Act (2020), which carries heavier punishment for drink and reckless driving, will come into effect on Oct 23.

Transport Minister Wee Ka Siong said this follows the signing of the gazette today. It was first passed in the Dewan Rakyat on Aug 26 and the Dewan Negara on Sept 22.

Royal assent was obtained from the Yang di-Pertuan Agong on Oct 16.

Wee said the Road Transport Act (Amendment) 2020 will carry heavier penalties for traffic offences, particularly relating to Sections 41 to 45 on reckless driving and driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

“We hope the latest amendments will create greater public awareness among road users to obey traffic laws to ensure that our roads will be safer for all,” he said in a statement today.

He added that apart from engagements with civil society organisations, the amended law also took into consideration public views.

A survey conducted by the ministry with more than 345,000 respondents, showed 94% agreed with heavier penalties for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs.



