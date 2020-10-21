Covid-19 tests for Malaysian workers in red zones not mandatory, says Ismail

PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister for Security Ismail Sabri Yaakob said it is not mandatory for Malaysian employees in red zones to undergo the swab-test for Covid-19.

Only foreign workers in the construction sector and those employed as security guards must be swab-tested for Covid-19, he added.

However, he said, the government strongly recommended that Malaysian workers in red zones also undergo testing as they might endanger others.

“For example, if they live in red zones but work in yellow zones, they would endanger the workers there,” he said during a press conference today.

Meanwhile, on the work-from-home rule for states under the conditional movement control order (CMCO), which comes into effect tomorrow, he said those categorised as informal workers were allowed to operate as usual but must follow the SOPs set by the government.

They includes small-time traders, hawkers, restaurant workers and convenience store staff.

Workers in the transport service – such as public transport, express buses, LRT, taxis, e-hailing and food delivery service providers – are also allowed to operate as usual.

On enforcement action yesterday, Ismail said police arrested 434 individuals who flouted rules under the recovery movement control order (RMCO).

He said 400 individuals were fined, 24 remanded and 10 given bail.

A total of 188 individuals were arrested for not wearing face masks, 77 for flouting physical distancing rules and 83 for failing to jot down customers’ personal details.

