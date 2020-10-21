Form support group, health DG tells recovered Covid-19 patients

PUTRAJAYA: Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah today suggested that recovered Covid-19 patients form a support group.

There have been an increasing number of recoveries over the past week, with the total number over the past seven days (since Oct 15) standing at 3,236 — or an average of 475 per day.

The country had a record 701 recoveries on Oct 18. With today’s 580 recoveries, the total number of those discharged has reached 14,931.

“It is good for them to come together to share experiences in terms of how to overcome Covid-19 and their mental exhaustion or stigmatisation when diagnosed,” he said at a press conference today.

“I think all this can be shared if they form a mental support group for themselves,” he said, adding that the health ministry was open to guiding such initiatives.

Noor Hisham said the ministry’s Mental Health and Psychological Support Services (MHPSS) support line received 36,269 calls from March 25 until Oct 19.

He said 50% of the callers required emotional support and counselling for stress, anxiety, anger and depression.

Noor Hisham said among the reasons for these were social factors such as job loss, lack of income, relationship problems, a fear of being infected by Covid-19 and workplace problems.

About 14.7% of the other calls were for Covid-19-related information, 8.8% were related to domestic issues or domestic violence, and 6.8% were about basic needs, financial assistance or contributions.

Complaints made up 3.3% of the calls while psychiatric problems accounted for 2.2% of the calls.

Recognising the current spike in Covid-19 cases in Sabah, Noor Hisham said the health ministry had increased MHPSS’ coverage in Sabah to help those who need emotional support services and psychological assistance.

The service can be reached at 088 338088 (8am-5pm).

“In addition, the health ministry also provides counselling services to frontliners in the field to identify those who are beginning to experience mental fatigue and other mental health issues,” said Noor Hisham.

“The health ministry hopes that the country’s heroes will persevere and continue to fight the third Covid-19 wave in Malaysia.”

