Klia2 Jaya Grocer closed after 2 security guards test positive

PETALING JAYA: Jaya Grocer’s outlet at the klia2 airport has closed until further notice after two outsourced security guards tested positive for Covid-19.

The Jaya Grocer management said they took the initiative to test all outsourced staff outlets throughout the Klang Valley since last week.

It added all other outsourced security personnel have tested negative, although they will be temporarily replaced with local staff.

“Jaya Grocer klia2 will be closed from today, Oct 20, until further notice. All staff from this outlet will undergo swab tests,” it said in a statement yesterday.

It added that sanitation and cleaning had already begun at the outlet following its closure yesterday.

Various malls in the Klang Valley have reported Covid-19 cases in the past few weeks, as Selangor, Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya remain under the conditional movement control order (CMCO).

