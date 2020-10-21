MACC suspects in money laundering case targeted victims in China, say cops

KUALA LUMPUR: Two individuals detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Agency (MACC) over money laundering recently are believed to be part of a syndicate operating a scam that targets victims from China.

Bukit Aman CID director Huzir Mohamed said both men, known as Addy Kanna and Goh Leong Yeong, were agents tasked with preparing residences and call centres equipped with computers and telecommunication equipment. Goh, who is also known as Alvin, was the man who escaped by scaling the fence of the MACC headquarters on Oct 11.

“Both of them targeted victims in China and not victims from this country. It is inaccurate for certain parties to assume that online scams in this country involve these two individuals because the crimes in this country were committed by other fraud syndicates,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that police investigations also revealed the duo were involved in preparing Internet services to Chinese nationals hired by scam cartels in China.

According to him, allegations that Addy Kanna would be released was untrue, as he is now detained under the Prevention of Crime Act (POCA) 1953. Meanwhile, police are intensifying efforts to track down Goh.

Shedding light on the syndicate’s modus operandi, Huzir said the call centres, which operated from offices and luxury residences, would target Chinese citizens for online gambling and other scams.

He said this when asked about a video allegedly showing a conversation between an online scammer and a victim, in which the scammer claimed that Addy Kanna would be freed without problem because of his connections to political leaders.

Huzir rubbished the video, saying that the police would reveal more details on the men’s illegal activities in the near future.



