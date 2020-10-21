Water supply restored in 83% of affected areas in Klang Valley

PETALING JAYA: Water supply in some 1,077 areas in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur have been restored as of 8am today, making up 83% of the areas that were affected by the latest water cuts in the Klang Valley.

Air Selangor said 215 areas were still in the process of getting their supply resupplied, with a full recovery expected to be achieved by 8am tomorrow.

Water supply in Hulu Selangor has been fully restored, while 99% of areas in Kuala Selangor, 94% in Petaling and 89% in Kuala Lumpur have water again.

However, only 50% of areas in Kuala Langat, 54% in Klang/Shah Alam and 71% in Gombak have had their water supply restored.

Air Selangor advised those who have their water supply restored not to be wasteful in order to ensure the recovery process in other areas can go on as scheduled.

A total of 1,196,457 Air Selangor households involving 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley experienced unscheduled supply disruptions on Monday after four Sungai Selangor water treatment plants were shut down due to contamination of raw water sources.



