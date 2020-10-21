We respect Umno’s political ceasefire but it won’t affect our plans, says PKR

PETALING JAYA: PKR secretary-general Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said they respected Umno’s political ceasefire with Perikatan Nasional (PN) but will continue with efforts to return the mandate to the people.

In a statement today, Saifuddin said they will continue working towards their goal with the help of MPs who shared in that aspiration.

Elaborating further, he said their goal is to correct the direction of the country’s leadership, especially in the fight against Covid-19, reviving the economy and doubling up on efforts to solve the rakyat’s problems.

Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has declared his continued support for the PN government to ensure the agenda to help the people and the economy is given priority.

Zahid’s statement comes amid strained ties between Umno and PPBM. Only last week, Umno had said it had set “new conditions” for their continued support of the government.

Zahid’s statement of support came after it was reported that he and Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had held discussions over the “new conditions”.

Previously, Zahid had announced that many Umno MPs were starting to support PKR president Anwar Ibrahim to become the next prime minister and that he could not stop them from doing so.

Anwar claims to have majority support of MPs to form the next government and said he had presented documents regarding this to the Yang di-Pertuan Agong during his audience with him last Tuesday.

However, the palace later said he had not submitted any list of MPs said to be supporting him in his bid to be prime minister.



