Bukit Aman investigating Selangor MB over quarantine breach

PETALING JAYA: Police are investigating claims on social media that Selangor Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari had breached the mandatory quarantine order imposed on those who had returned from Sabah.

Selangor CID chief Fadzil Ahmad told FMT that the probe will be carried out by Bukit Aman’s Classified Criminal Investigation Unit.

In confirming the matter, Federal CID deputy director Mior Faridalathrash Wahid said the probe was initiated on Oct 5.

It is understood that Amirudin is being investigated under Section 15 and 22(B) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 or Act 342 for breaching directives issued by an authority.

“We are still carrying out our investigation,” Mior told FMT.

Amirudin had on Oct 4, via Twitter, admitted that he had breached quarantine to look into the pollution of Sg Semenyih that had led to water cuts which affected some 300,000 consumers.

He also apologised for his actions.

Amirudin is the latest high ranking civil servant to be probed for violating the mandatory quarantine order after Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Khairuddin Aman Razali.

Yesterday, however, police said no further action would be taken against Khairuddin as he had not been issued the form to undergo quarantine upon returning from Turkey.



