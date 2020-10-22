DBKL reports third Covid-19 case

KUALA LUMPUR: Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has confirmed that another employee has tested positive for Covid-19, making it the third case involving DBKL staff.

DBKL, in a statement, said that the latest case involved an individual from its Valuation and Property Management Department, operating at Menara TH Perdana, Jalan Sultan Ismail, here.

“The staff member was confirmed positive for Covid-19 on Oct 20 after being instructed to undergo a swab test at the Rawang Health Clinic due to being in close contact with the first case, who was another employee, earlier,” it said in a statement.

The employee is currently undergoing treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

“DBKL and the Kuala Lumpur Federal Territory Health Department are also tracking the patient’s close contacts for follow-up action.”

Following that, DBKL, through the Department of Health and Environment and the owner of the building, has carried out disinfection in the lobby and elevators as well as the 3rd ,4th, 5th, 6th, 7th and 17th floors of the Menara TH Perdana.

According to DBKL, operations at the three DBKL Towers were being conducted as usual but the SOPs set by the National Security Council and health ministry would be tightened to ensure the safety of visitors and staff.

On Oct 15, DBKL confirmed that two of its staff had tested positive for Covid-19 and were undergoing treatment at the Sungai Buloh Hospital.

