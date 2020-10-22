MAHB sues AirAsiaX for RM78 million outstanding aeronautical charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) is taking legal action against AirAsia X Bhd (AAX) to claim RM78.16 million being the outstanding charges that the airline failed to collect at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

The airport operator said its wholly-owned subsidiary, Malaysia Airports (Sepang) Sdn Bhd (MASSB), had filed a Writ of Summons and Statement of Claim at the Kuala Lumpur High Court against the airline.

“The outstanding aeronautical charges comprise passenger service charges, passenger service security charges, aerobridge charges, aircraft parking charges, check-in counter charges, landing charges and late payment charges,” it said in a filing to Bursa Malaysia.

As part of the civil suit, MASSB is also seeking an order that its contractual and continual lien over AAX’s user properties at KLIA shall only be discharged upon full settlement by the airline of the full sum owed.

MAHB added that the user properties included any aircraft, parts, accessories, vehicles, equipment and/or any other property belonging to and/or under AAX’s control or any ground handler appointed by the airline.



