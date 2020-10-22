Selangor turns to Indah Water to help factories operate during water cuts

SHAH ALAM: The Selangor government is looking at effluent from sewage plants as an alternative for factories to use to cope with the frequent water disruptions in the state.

Menteri Besar Amirudin Shari said an agreement between concessionaire Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) and national wastewater and sanitation company, Indah Water Konsortium Sdn Bhd, has been sealed to ensure water supply to industrial areas is not affected by disruptions.

He said IWK produces a lot of effluent a day.

“The effluent will be processed and channelled to these factories,” he said when asked about losses suffered by factory operators due to the frequent water cuts in the state.

Amirudin said the collaboration with IWK will see the treated effluent used, for example, for cooling engines. It won’t be for consumption.

Two days ago, the Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM) Selangor & Kuala Lumpur warned that the frequent water disruptions will undermine consumer and investor confidence in the state’s water management system.

A total of 1,196,457 Air Selangor user accounts in 1,292 areas in the Klang Valley experienced unscheduled supply disruptions a few days ago after four water treatment plants were shut down following contamination of the raw water in Sungai Selangor.



