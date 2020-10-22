Umno postpones AGM, division meetings to next year

PETALING JAYA: Umno has decided to postpone its annual general meeting (AGM) and its division meetings to next year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a Facebook post, Umno secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the majority of its Supreme Council members had agreed to the postponement.

“Article 8.2 of Umno’s constitution states that the party’s AGM is to be held once a year at any time fixed by the Umno Supreme Council, with the condition that it is held no later than 18 months from the date of the last AGM,” he cited.

He also cited Article 5.4 of the party’s constitution where the Umno Supreme Council determines the date of the AGM, the dates of division meetings and the party branch meetings.

He said as Umno’s 2019 AGM was held on Dec 6 and 7 last year, the party is required to hold its next AGM by June 5, 2021.

“It has been agreed that the date of the division meetings will be in March and April 2021 while the 2020 AGM has been postponed to May or early June 2021. The exact date will be informed later,” he added.



