PETALING JAYA: The health ministry has reported 710 Covid-19 cases and 10 deaths in the past 24 hours.

Health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said there were 467 recoveries, bringing the total number of those discharged to 15,884.

In a tweet, Noor Hisham said the 710 new cases bring the total number of infections in the country to 24,514.

With the new deaths, the toll is now 214.

