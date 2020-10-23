Datuk and wife claim trial over fake document charges

KUALA LUMPUR: A man with the title of Datuk and his wife claimed trial at the Sessions Court here today on two counts of using forged documents in an apartment development proposal.

Mokhtar Haron, 66, and Noorizan Abd Shukor, 43, both pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before judge Izralizam Sanusi.

The couple were jointly charged with using fake documents, namely, two letters “Permohonan Cadangan Pembangunan Menara Pangsapuri 40 Tingkat (252 unit)” dated Oct 24, 2019, and “Cadangan Cantuman Lot untuk Pembangunan Pangsapuri” dated Oct 29 last year, with the knowledge that the documents were not genuine.

The offences were allegedly committed at TPC Kuala Lumpur on Oct 30 last year.

The charges were framed under Section 471 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years or a fine, or both upon conviction.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Muhammad Aiman Azahan offered bail at RM200,000 each but lawyer Rodzim Zaimy Abdul Hamid requested for a lower bail on grounds that Mokhtar suffers from a panic disorder and only carries out NGO work, while Noorizan is a housewife, who suffers from diabetes.

Rodzim said his clients also have a child, aged 18, who is still studying in university, and a seven-year-old.

The court allowed bail at RM18,000 in one surety each and ordered them to report themselves to the Ayer Keroh police station as they are living in Melaka.

Izralizam fixed Dec 2 for remention of the case.



