Goldman Sachs S’pore to pay Malaysian authorities US$61 mil

SINGAPORE: Goldman Sachs Singapore Pte (GSSP) will pay US$122 million to the Singapore government for its role in the 1MDB scandal.

A joint statement by the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD), the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) and the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) this morning said the CAD had served the firm a 36-month conditional warning, in consultation with the AGC.

Following that, it said, Goldman Sachs had committed to, among other things, pay US$122 million to the Singapore government’s Consolidated Fund within five working days from the date of the issuance of the conditional warning.

GSSP will also disburse a sum of US$61 million to the Malaysian authorities, which will be paid and/or credited in accordance with the Deferred Prosecution Agreement (DPA).

The DPA was entered into by the Goldman Sachs Group Inc (GSG) with the US Department of Justice.

“This sum represents GSSP’s share of fees earned from the 1MDB bond offerings. The total amount paid or to be paid by GSSP under the conditional warning is therefore US$183 million,” the statement said.

The CAD investigated GSSP and two of its former managing directors, Tim Leissner and Roger Ng, in relation to the three bond offerings underwritten by Goldman Sachs International for the subsidiaries of 1MDB.

Leissner was based in Hong Kong at the time as a responsible officer of Goldman Sachs (Asia) LLC (GSA).

The statement said GSA was significantly involved in the three 1MDB bond offerings, while Leissner was instrumental in procuring the bond deals from 1MDB.

Yesterday, the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong announced that it had reprimanded and fined GSA US$350 million for serious lapses and deficiencies in various controls that contributed to the misappropriation of a portion of the funds raised in the 1MDB bond offerings.

In August 2018, Leissner pleaded guilty in the US District Court to one count for conspiracy to violate the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act and one count for conspiracy to commit money laundering.

Leissner disclosed that Low Taek Jho had informed him and Ng that some of the proceeds from the 1MDB bonds would be paid as kickbacks and bribes to certain Malaysian and Abu Dhabi officials, and Leissner admitted to retaining some of these diverted funds for his personal use, it said.



