Loudspeaker rule for mosques, suraus being politicised, says Penang mufti

GEORGE TOWN: Penang’s mufti Wan Salim Mohd Noor today said a decision to allow loudspeakers at suraus and mosques to be used only for the azan (call to prayers) was to maintain peace and harmony.

His response came after a group of Muslim NGOs said they were planning to hold a protest against the order at the governor’s residence at 3.30pm today.

They claimed the ban on loudspeakers being used for other purposes was an erosion of Muslim rights.

Speaking to FMT, Wan Salim said the ruling on the use of loudspeakers was being politicised by those who did not understand the reason for the ban, with some even claiming that the DAP and Penang government were meddling with fatwas.

He said the decision was made after those staying near mosques and suraus complained. “These people include those who are sick and elderly, young children and those studying.”

In 2010, he said, Penang’s Islamic authorities had issued a fatwa banning the use of loudspeakers for the reading of al-Quran and tarhim before Subuh prayers.

In 2015, an advisory to discourage tazkirah, ceramah and wirid to be broadcast through loudspeakers was issued by the authorities.

“But we have yet to gazette them as fatwas, as many Muslims are unable to grasp the reason for the ban.

“It must be reminded that Islam does not want to see its adherents being seen as troublesome to others, even in matters of carrying out prayers.

“Muslims are constantly being reminded of this, but there are some who do not understand, or plainly refuse to understand.”



