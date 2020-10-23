Muhyiddin leaves palace after two hours with King

KUANTAN: The vehicle carrying Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin was seen leaving Istana Abdulaziz here at 7.10pm today, two hours after it arrived.

Muhyiddin was believed to have been granted an audience with Yang di-Pertuan Agong, Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah. He had arrived at the palace at 4.40pm.

Also spotted was the vehicle carrying Chief of Defence Forces, General Affendi Buang, and several other official cars of the Pahang state government.

Bernama was made to understand that the entourage was leaving straight to the Kuantan air base to board a plane back to Kuala Lumpur.

Earlier today, Muhyiddin chaired a special Cabinet meeting in Perdana Putra, Putrajaya, to discuss current issues and government affairs. Apart from Cabinet ministers, Affendi was also believed to have attended the meeting.



