Shortage of foreign workers in Sarawak, says CM

KUCHING: Chief Minister Abang Johari Openg said Sarawak is facing a shortage of 5,000 foreign workers in the construction sector, causing some major projects to be delayed by three to four months.

He said most of them had returned to their respective countries during the movement control order (MCO) period, adding that many could not re-enter the state due to various travel restrictions and entry procedures.

“Some had resorted to illegal means (jalan tikus). Thus, we have formed a committee co-chaired by Deputy Chief Minister Douglas Uggah Embas and state secretary Amar Jaul Samion to resolve the issue,” he told reporters here today.

Abang Johari said one of the measures would be to reskill local workers, especially those in the tourism sector.

“There is a shortage of 5,000 skilled workers, meaning to say we have 5,000 jobs available now. So, we need to reskill those in the tourism sector and place them in the construction industry.”

He said the state would also consider investing in automation technology to help the industry players boost the efficiency of tasks that used to be handled by foreign workers.



