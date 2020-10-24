Experts urge stricter enforcement of cosmetic surgery after model’s death

PETALING JAYA: Medical experts have called for stricter enforcement of the cosmetic surgery and beauty industry following the death of a model after a botched liposuction procedure.

Coco Siew, 23, died on Saturday while undergoing liposuction at an unlicensed beauty salon in Cheras.

It was reported that Siew’s heart rate had slowed down after an anaesthetic injection on her arms. She was rushed to the hospital but died shortly after.

Speaking to FMT, Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said such incidents had occurred before, and that the matter of strict enforcement had been brought up to the government several times.

Although there were guidelines for aesthetic medical practice under the health ministry, he said, authorities should ensure that the standard of practice on the ground was up to par.

“Enforcement and the licensing of these premises have to be stricter. The authorities have to go after those who do not follow the rules.

“Complications in surgery can happen even in the best of hands, but people who are well-trained in the procedures will take necessary care to make sure this is the last thing that can happen.”

Subramaniam said many medical doctors were branching out into the aesthetic medical industry, despite lacking proper qualifications to perform invasive surgeries such as liposuction.

He said many of the country’s plastic surgeons would be listed in the National Specialist Register, and urged the public to do proper research on a clinic and its surgeons before deciding to go under the knife.

Association of International Certified Aesthetician Malaysia (AICA) president Dr Ng Wee Kiong said it was illegal for anyone to perform cosmetic surgery without a Letter of Credentialing and Privileging (LCP) issued by the health ministry’s medical practice division.

“Such procedures must be done by a qualified plastic surgeon or cosmetic surgeon specialist, not a beautician, dermatologist or regular medical doctor,” he told FMT.

Ng urged the government, especially the health and international trade and industry ministries, to work closer with beauty practitioners to better regulate the industry.

He said his association would be publishing guidelines for beauty practitioners next month, to serve as a foundation on the proper standards and ethical requirements for the industry.



