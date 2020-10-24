No need to panic over Covid-19 infections among pupils

PETALING JAYA: There is little cause for panic over the latest figure reported on the incidence of Covid-19 among schoolchildren, according to former deputy health minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

If one were to crunch some numbers, he told FMT, it would not be surprising to learn that 2,145 pupils had tested positive for the virus since February.

The figure was given at a news conference on Thursday by health director-general Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, who also said 1,257 of the cases were detected between Sept 22 and Oct 21, during the third wave of the pandemic.

The total number of cases in the country on Thursday stood at 23,804.

“I think there are about 12,000 or 13,000 cases in the third wave, and 10% are school children.

“So they are not over-represented. The number represents a normal spectrum of the population,” the Gopeng MP said.

Students enrolled in primary and secondary schools made up 14.5% of the country’s population of 32.5 million in 2019, according to the education ministry and the statistics department.

Lee noted there had been some outbreaks in religious institutions and other schools as well as transmissions among schoolchildren, but he said the numbers were “nothing extraordinary”.

Noor Hisham said during the news conference that 12 schools affected by clusters had been closed for a week for disinfection and close-contact screening since the third wave hit the country.

Schools nationwide were shut for nearly four months because of the movement control order implemented on March 18, with classes resuming in stages from June 24 to July 22.

Malaysian Medical Association (MMA) president Dr Subramaniam Muniandy said the decision to reopen classes was appropriate considering the number of new cases at the time.

“We can’t say they reopened schools too early,” he said. “At that point in time, the number of cases was very low. Now it’s at the high end of the three-digit range.”

There were six new cases on June 24 and 16 on July 22. The number of new cases during the period never went above 21. The total number of cases on July 22 was 8,861.

By comparison, there were 710 new cases last Thursday, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 24,514.

Schools were told to comply with a 34-page SOP before reopening, but Noor Hisham said the infections in schools were due to a lack of physical distancing and large gatherings.

Lee urged the education minister to find out and explain to the public why large gatherings were still taking place in schools.

CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST DATA ON THE COVID-19 SITUATION IN MALAYSIA



