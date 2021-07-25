The 35-year-old man needed transport to have his quarantine wristband removed.

JASIN: An obese man in Paya Lengkong, Merlimau, who underwent self-quarantine after coming in close contact with a Covid-19 positive individual, had to be specially transported to Melaka Hospital with the help of the fire and rescue department to remove his quarantine wristband.

Merlimau fire station chief Mohamad Faisal Fuad said they received a call at 3.57pm today about a 35-year-old man, weighing 180kg, who needed assistance.

“Seven firemen in personal protective clothing, along with a fire engine and transport lorry, arrived at the location four minutes after receiving a call from hospital authorities.

“The man who was undergoing a quarantine order at home, was carried and lifted on the lorry,” he said in a statement today.

He said his team took about 10 minutes to transfer the man to the lorry so that he could be taken to Melaka Hospital.