The man, who is now a division secretary at a Selangor government agency, was alleged to have received bribes in cash and kind to help contractors get cleaning projects worth millions.

PUTRAJAYA: A former deputy president of a municipal council in Selangor has been remanded for five days beginning today to help in bribery investigations over the alleged monopoly of several projects amounting to millions of ringgit for five years since 2015.

A Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) source said the man, who is now a division secretary at a Selangor government agency, was arrested at the MACC headquarters here last night where he was present to give his statement.

Magistrate Shah Wira Abdul Halim allowed the remand application by the MACC when the 42-year-old man was brought to the Putrajaya magistrates’ court here today.

According to the MACC source, the individual is suspected of receiving various types of bribes from contractors including to finance home renovations estimated at RM18,000, cash RM38,000 and a RM75,000 deposit for the purchase of a luxury car.

He is also said to have been receiving a monthly payment of RM3,000 a month from 2018 until now, besides money to purchase a television and a luxury watch, in return for helping out contractors obtain cleaning and maintenance work in Selangor, the source said.

Prior to this, it was reported that MACC had detained two former municipal council presidents in Selangor, a district officer, a contractor, and a surveyor over corrupt practices to obtain various projects.