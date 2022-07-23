PBB vice-president Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah says the coalition’s confidence was based on the sentiments of the people.

SIBU: Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) is ready for the 15th general election if it is held in the immediate future.

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said the coalition’s confidence was based on the encouraging results obtained in the state elections held last year.

“Our party machinery is already ready and (I am also confident that) the Election Commission in Sarawak is also ready because it has just gone through the state elections last year.

“For GPS, whether GE15 is held this year or early next year, it’s not a problem.

“Not that we’re bragging because we won big in the last state elections, but we know the people’s sentiments throughout Sarawak. That sentiment will usually translate into votes,” he told reporters here.

PBB, along with the Sarawak United People’s Party, Parti Rakyat Sarawak and Progressive Democratic Party, are component parties of GPS, which now has 18 parliamentary seats.

Karim said he expected the elections to be called either between October and November this year, or early next year.