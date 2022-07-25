Law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar says the bill is already ‘widely known’ among the MPs.

KUALA LUMPUR: The anti-hopping bill will be debated on July 27 and the winding-up session will take place on July 28 if there are no outstanding issues, law minister Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said.

He said the bill had gone through several engagement sessions since January and was already widely known among the MPs.

However, it was different compared to other laws as it was drafted by a select committee and not the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“So I want to clarify here that all MPs already know about the procedure. InsyaAllah, on the 27th, it will be debated and at 2.30pm on the 28th, I will wind up (the debate).

“If there are no obstacles and all the MPs agree, we will have ended and solved the issue before 5.30pm,” he told reporters after an event here yesterday.

Wan Junaidi had previously said the engagement with the Legal Affairs Division, the AGC and government MPs would be held on July 25, and another with opposition MPs on July 26.