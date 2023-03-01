Kubang Kerian MP Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man questions how the amount was arrived at when the contractors have not even been appointed.

KUALA LUMPUR: An opposition MP has called on Anwar Ibrahim to explain the re-tendering of six flood mitigation projects, questioning the amount of savings quoted by the prime minister.

Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man (PN-Kubang Kerian) said it was “odd” that Anwar stated that RM2 billion could be saved on the projects when they had yet to begin construction.

“It’s odd because the projects have not even begun or implemented. There aren’t even any letters of acceptance and the contractors have yet to be appointed,” he said when debating the supply bill in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Tabling Budget 2023 last Friday, Anwar said the government would re-tender the six flood mitigation projects by June.

The projects include flood mitigation work at Sungai Johor and Kota Tinggi in Johor, the construction of the Sungai Klang-Sungai Rasau dual-function reservoir in Selangor, and the Sungai Golok integrated river basin development Phase 3 in Kelantan.

Anwar said the government could save RM2 billion from the initial RM15 billion allocated for the projects by ensuring that they were executed through a proper tender process.

He said projects that were approved in haste had been cancelled and were being investigated by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission and the Attorney-General’s Chambers.

He also said it was important not to rush projects through direct tender as it would lead to wastage of public funds.

Tuan Ibrahim said the cancellation or delay of projects would lead to more losses instead of savings, as construction costs would only increase over time.

The former environment and water minister said it was crucial to have flood mitigation in place as soon as possible given that the country faced losses of between RM6 and RM7 billion whenever major floods occurred.

“The prime minister must provide a clear explanation on this matter,” he said.

On Sunday, deputy prime minister Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said he did not expect the re-tendering for the six projects to take too long as the areas involved and scope of work had been identified.

Zahid, who is also the National Disaster Management Committee (Nadma) chairman, said the process would be faster as the government was using the “selective tendering process”.

A selective tendering process allows only suppliers who are known for their track records to submit tenders by invitation.