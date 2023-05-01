Magistrate holds the national power utility company liable for falsely alleging Eazrie Hafizie Aris tampered with electricity meter.

PETALING JAYA: The Klang magistrates’ court has ordered Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) to pay a factory worker RM30,000 for emotional distress over false claims of electricity tampering.

On April 28, magistrate Nur Atikah Zakaria dismissed the utility company’s RM26,811.75 claim against defendant Eazrie Hafizie Aris.

Nur Atikah ordered TNB to pay Eazrie Hafizie RM20,000 in damages for distress, another RM5,000 as aggravated damages and a further RM5,000 in exemplary damages.

TNB was also ordered to pay him costs of RM5,000.

“My client never opened any account with TNB. The allegations have caused him to suffer from a major depressive disorder and distress until today,” Eazrie’s counsel, Esmael Shah Shahrudin, told FMT.

Esmael said Eazrie had filed six police reports against TNB but the company insisted on pursuing the tampering claim by taking the matter to court.

“TNB failed to conduct a thorough check of their customer relations system,” he told FMT.

According to Esmael, this is the first time that TNB has been subjected to a counterclaim for negligence and causing emotional distress.

“TNB must ensure innocent individuals are not sued in the future,” he said.