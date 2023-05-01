Its president, Adnan Mat, says there is a demand for such homes, which are being left to deteriorate.

PETALING JAYA: Civil service union Cuepacs has urged Putrajaya to establish a cross-ministry central agency to govern and administer the run-down and empty government quarters for civil servants.

Its president, Adnan Mat, said the quarters are presently under the purview of the property management division of the Prime Minister’s Department as well as agencies under each ministry.

“There are a lot of empty government quarters nationwide that have not been filled up, whereas there is great demand for these empty units, especially in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Putrajaya,” Adnan said in a statement today.

“Cuepacs proposes a cross-ministry central agency to manage all these quarters.

“This will ensure the empty quarters are filled up instead of allowing them to deteriorate.”

He said empty quarters could be occupied by civil servants from other departments and ministries, giving the example of teachers’ quarters currently managed by the education ministry.

These quarters, he said, had been left empty because there was no demand by the education ministry’s staff.

Adnan also urged the government not to slash the cost-of-living allowance for civil servants staying in government quarters. Presently, he said, the housing allowance and half of the cost-of-living allowance were deducted.

“Cuepacs hopes that the cost-of-living allowance will not be deducted because it can be used to help in their day-to-day expenses,” he said.