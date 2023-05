The tanker, with 28 crew members on board, was on its way to Singapore from China.

KOTA TINGGI: Three crew members of a tanker have been reported missing after the ship caught fire northeast of Tanjung Sedili, Johor.

The tanker, with 28 crew members on board, was on its way to Singapore from China.

The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency said one of its patrol boats rescued two of the tanker’s crew, while vessels nearby rescued 23 others.