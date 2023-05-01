He said the election results could favour the parties in the unity government if they coordinated their machinery well and provided accurate information to the voters.

PETALING JAYA: Coalition partners in the unity government do not underestimate the threat posed by Perikatan Nasional in the coming six state elections, says Barisan Nasional chairman and Umno president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

When asked about claims that PN could make waves in Selangor and Negeri Sembilan, both of which are currently led by Pakatan Harapan, Zahid said his side could not take the assumption lightly.

“Not only in Selangor, but (we cannot take it lightly) in all the states we are going to have the polls in,” Bernama reported Zahid as saying.

Elections to the state assemblies of Kedah, Penang, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Kelantan and Terengganu are due within months.

On new candidates

Commenting on whether BN would make changes to the list of candidates for the six state elections to ensure their candidates were “likeable”, Zahid did not rule out the possibility based on the achievements and experience in the polls in Melaka and Johor.

“BN put forward new faces (in Melaka and Johor)… in Melaka it was almost 80% and the same for Johor, which was more than 70%,” he said after attending Pahang Umno’s Hari Raya open house celebration in Kuala Lipis, Pahang.

“It means that we are very committed to rejuvenating Umno and BN, and giving the younger generation the opportunity to be in the state leadership through the election,” added the Umno president.

He also said BN and PH will take its time before deciding on distribution of seats for the six state elections to avoid clashes or any problems that might arise if the chosen candidate did not win.

BN won’t make haste in seat talks

Zahid said the negotiations for seat distribution among coalition partners also involved discussions between BN and PH at the state level. This would then be brought up at the national level to be finalised among the presidents of the relevant parties.

“What we will prioritise is that the seat distribution is done not only with a sense of equality, but also look at the winnability,” he said. “We feel that it is not only about victory but (also) about voter acceptance and the likeability of a candidate among the voters in the area concerned.

“And we still have quite a long time, maybe until July or early August.”

According to Bersih, Selangor’s state assembly will be automatically dissolved on June 26, followed by Kelantan (June 28), Terengganu (July 1), Negeri Sembilan (July 2), Kedah (July 4) and Penang (Aug 2).

Elections must be held within 60 days from dissolution.